Four ex-Governors, Senators, Reps dominate Tinubu’s ministerial list

As Senate President receives List of 28 Ministerial Nominees from Femi Gbajiabiamila

As State of Origin not attached, As Wike, Umahi, El- Rufai, Alake, Abubakar Momoh, Lateef Fagbemi, Pate, John Eno, Abubakar Kyari, Prof. Utsev, Akume’s man, others make list

As 6 women, a former APC Presidential Aspirant make the list, as Adamawa, Kogi, Lagos, Anambra and Bayelsa States are missing

***Senate Suspends Holiday begins Screening on Monday, says it will be thorough, look at Experience, Character, Personality, Background

THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has received the long-awaited Ministerial list from President Bola Tinubu, thereby putting an end to weeks of anxiety and speculations about who would make the list.

Tinubu’s Ministerial List is dominated by former Governors, Senators and House of Representatives and strong political allies believed to have worked for his victory at the polls.

The number of names sent was 28, with no state of origin attached and with a promise that more names will follow soon, as Adamawa, Kogi, Lagos, Anambra and Bayelsa States are missing

The list was delivered by the former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila who entered the hallowed Chamber at 1.18 pm and delivered the letter at 1.19 pm in consonance with Section 147 of the 1999 Constitution.

Minutes after emerging from a closed-door session which started at 12.18 pm and ended 1.00 pm, Senate did what has not been done before, invoking section 1(a), 1(b) and section 12 of its standing rules to admit the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, into the chamber to deliver the much awaited communication from the President.

The letter which was addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, made it the first time a Chief of Staff would come personally to the Chamber to present any Executive Communication directly to the President of the Senate.

The list however managed to get to the Upper Chamber a few hours before the expiration of the constitutional deadline that mandates the President to forward the names of those he wants to hire into his cabinet to the senate for vetting and approval within 60 days after his inauguration.

Soon after receiving the list from the former Speaker, the House of Representatives, the President of the Senate immediately unveiled the ministerial list to Senators who themselves had also waited in suspense for the Executive Communication.

Dominating Tinubu’s Ministerial list are former Governors, the former Governors made the list of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, his counterpart from Rivers, Nyesom Wike, a card-carrying member of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Also on the list are the immediate Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, who is currently the Deputy Majority in the Senate.

Tinubu’s list is also significantly dominated by former National Assembly members, mostly senators.

On the list is the current acting National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari who represented Borno North in the 8th and 9th Senate.

Also on the list is Senator John Enoh who represented Cross River Central in the 8th Senate and Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi former Acting Governor and Deputy Governor of Taraba State.

However, Danladi was impeached by the Taraba State House of Assembly on September 4, 2012, and was replaced by Alhaji Umar Garba as Deputy Governor, who went on to become the acting governor of the state after the air crash of Danbaba Suntai.

Danladi who regained his mandate after the Supreme Court in Abuja ruled in his favour in November 2014, contested in the 2015 elections for the Taraba North Senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and won.

However, he was sacked as a Senator by the Supreme Court on June 23, 2017 which also declared Alhaji Shuaibu Isa Lau, as the senator to represent the constituency.

On the list are former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejiocha who represented Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State; Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, who represents Akoko North East/ North West Federal Constituency, Ondo State, was Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC; Abubakar Momoh, a two- time member of House of Representatives who represented Etsako Federal Constituency, Edo State and Ekperikpe Ekpo, represented Abak Federal Constituency from 2007 and 2011 from Akwa Ibom State.

A former All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Aspirant, Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohaneye made the list.

Former Executive Director, NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete from Delta State, and the Special Adviser to the President on Communication, Strategy and Special Duties, Dele Alake from Ekiti State also made the list.

Alake is a close ally of President Tinubu. Former Commissioner in Lagos, Wale Edu from Ogun State is another right-hand man of the President on the list.

A surprise package on the Ministerial list is the Publisher of Blue Print Newspapers, Mohammed Idris from Niger State, one of the lead Counsels in Tinubu’s case at the election petition tribunal, Lateef Fagbemi from Kwara State and the Accord Party, Governorship candidate in Oyo State, Waheed Adebayo Adelabu.

Also on the list is Professor Joseph Utsev, a very close ally of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume and the Rector, of Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, Akume’s hometown in Tarka Local Government of Benue State; the former Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency of Nigeria and Ex-Minister in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Professor Ali Pate; Nigeria ‘s Ambassador to Germany since 2017, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa; Barr. Hannatu Musawa; and Chief Uche Nnaji.

Others are Dr. Betta Edu; Dr. Dorris Aniche Uzoka; and Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the Senate has suspended its annual long recess that would have commenced yesterday to begin the screening of the Ministerial Nominees on Monday next week with no time frame until the exercise was concluded.

Addressing Journalists yesterday after plenary, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South vowed that the Senators would be thorough during the screening as they would dwell on experience, character, personality, background, among others, just as there will be no take a bow and go except when there are no questions.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu said, “This time, screening will be very thorough. It is not going to be a situation where the screening will be anyhow. We are going to know the background of the nominees and we are going to disappoint Nigerians.

“All the dry bones , physically and socially must rise. Until it comes forward in their resume, it is not going to be a shallow screening. You must have the character, you must have the face, you must have the behavior to be among the cabin crew that is going to fly Nigeria.

“This time around, Nigeria is going to be better. If whoever gets to the floor of the Senate will be screened. We will not manufacturer any questions.”

Recall that prior to the admittance of Femi Gbajiabiamila and presentation of the list, the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central said, “Iam actually standing on the point of order 1(b) of our rule book and 1(b), 1a) the proceeding in the Senate and in all committees of the senate shall be conducted in in accordance with the following standing orders

Order 1(b) said in all cases not provided for in this standing order of sessional or other orders of the senate, the Senate shall by Resolution regulate its procedure and then the second order is Order 12 (1) says no person shall be admitted to the lobby of the floor of the senate while in session except in forum and only by the consent of the Senate,

” In order words, I am not pleading for a suspension of any of our rules rather I am moving for an invocation of a standing order and that is specifically order 12(1)I which qualifies a former speaker and former deputy speakers of the House of Representatives shall be admitted into the chamber with the consent of the senate. In view of this I stand.”

The Senate President sustained the point of Orders.

The Senate leader them moved for his Excellency former speaker of the House of representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila who in the current capacity is the Chief of staff to the President and Commander in chief be admitted to the chamber to deliver a very crucial message from the President to the President of the senate and the message is the ministerial list.

Minority leader, Senator Simon Devou Nwadkwon seconded the motion that the Senate do allow the Chief of staff to the President of Nigeria come to our chamber to present a message from the President.

Akpabio then said that “The leader of the Senate has moved a motion in line with rule 12( 1) of our standing order that this hallowed chamber do allow the former speaker of the House of Representatives and chief of staff to the President to have entry into the session and this has been seconded by the minority leader.

“I am pleased to announce Nigeroans that the President has sent the ministerial list.”

