Founder of CAC Oke-Agbara, Prophet Olowere is dead

By Adeola Badru

A renowned Prophet Michael Olowere, one of the Christ Apostolic Church’s most respected ministers of the gospel is dead.

Popularly known as “Baba Automatic,” Olowere who was the General-Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke -Agbara, died on Wednesday evening at his Asi residence, Ibadan.

The details of his death is yet to be unknown as efforts to get details from family and the church headquaters proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

The late olowere was a deep preacher, teacher and gospel evangelist who is anointed for signs and wonders.

Olowere was reported as one of the few men who contacted a great measure of the anointing of God from the revered Apostle Joseph Ayodele Babalola.

His journey into the ministry spannned over six decades, spearheading the planting of several churches within the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) mission, beginning with the CAC Oke-Imole, Agbowo, in 1978.