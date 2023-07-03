Foundation urges FG to recognise young talents

…calls for support to develop school sports, talent discovery

By Adeola Badru

Steno Memorial Foundation in Ogun state, has urged the Federal Government to recognise and celebrate young Nigerian talents as the country cannot get enough of celebrating extraordinary young Nigerians.

The foundation, aimed at working to promote the mental, emotional and physical well-being of school children and young Nigerians, during the finals of the state-wide quiz competition it held at the premises of Anglican Girls Grammar School, (AGGS) Ijebu Ode at the weekend, called on the Federal Government to channel more interest in harnessing young talents in Nigeria and to also support the development and encouragement of young people excelling especially in the areas of sports.

According to the founder of the non-governmental organisation, Dr. Olufemi Saani, the quiz contest which began in the 2014/2015 academic session with Ijebu East Local Government Area as its pilot local government before it went to Ijebu division of the state in the 2015/2016 edition before it became a state-wide contest in the following year, is a manifestation of one of the cardinal mandates of the foundation.

He further explained that the foundation is creating new models for young people and their works to be in the spotlight to serve as an encouragement to others “to embrace life and stay away from illicit activities.”

“This year’s finals had eight schools qualifying for the stage. The practice is usually to conduct the local government zonal phase with written test in English language, Mathematics and General knowledge for students representing each school across the local government areas.”

“The best three from the Zonal stage will then proceed to the divisional level. The best two schools from the divisions then meet at the state finals.”

“St. Anthony’s Grammar school, Ijebu-Imusin and Moslem College, Ijebu Ode (Ijebu Division); Remo Secondary School, Sagamu, Ogunlesi Model College, Sagamu; Abeokuta Grammar School, Abeokuta, Akin-Ogunsola Model College, Ewekoro; and Egbado College, Ilaro, and Iganmode Grammar School, Ota were the eight finalists that took part in the final stage of the competition.”

In his remarks, the Elesugbon of Esugbon land, Kabiyesi, Oba Muideen Hassan lauded Dr. Sanni, for his doggedness, commitment to the project, and commendable resolve to give back to society and build future generations of leaders.

He urged the students to be outstanding in their studies in order to stand out among their contemporaries as education is the only gift someone can give them but can never take back from them.

The winners went home with a trophy, medals, Lenovo Laptop, one each, for the two students, cash reward and several other items of memorabilia.

The second and third positions also went home with gifts like, medals, IPads, phones, cash rewards and other souvenirs.

Dr. Sanni, noted that apart from these rewards, the two winners; Mamood Raji and Kayode Deborah of Iganmode Grammar School, Ota, will enjoy partial scholarship of their tertiary educational pursuits sponsored by the Steno Memorial Foundation.

He added that this has been the tradition since the foundation started this competition.

Olasupo, also encouraged the students to face their studies.

He advised them to be up and doing, resilient, admonishing them to be ready and willing to give back to society when they eventually make it in life.

At the end of the keenly contested and brain-racking quiz contest, the students of Iganmode Grammar school, Ota took the first position.

The second and third positions went to Ogunlesi Model College, Sagamu and Akin Ogunpola Model College, Ewekoro, respectively.