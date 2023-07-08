Foundation, partners empower widows, others

By Ebele Orakpo

Almanah Hope Foundation, AHF, a not-for-profit organisation established to defend the cause of widows in Nigeria, in partnership with Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP and ActionAid Nigeria

held a review and learning meeting with previously empowered widows and women from Awoyaya and Igando communities in Lagos State.

The event which took place at Awoyaya Community Base on July 4, 2023, featured talks and question and answer session.

The participants used the occasion to look back on their progress and learn new things. It was especially helpful for the widows and women who had been trained previously as it showed how far they had come, areas where they need to improve and where they need help.

They shared their experiences, challenges and successes, learning from one another in the fire process.

The meeting created a safe and supportive environment for all the participants.

The women openly discussed the challenges they faced since the empowerment program ended last year and they received helpful advice from the founder of AHF, Mrs Hope Nwakwesi and Deborah Abisoye of WRAHP. Advising some of the women who said their major challenge was lack of funds to rent shops, Mrs Nwakwesi said they should make use of the vast opportunities offered by the internet.

She noted that many people are actually closing down physical shops and going online just to cut cost and reach more customers. She encouraged them to use the photos of their wares on their WhatsApp status to advertise their businesses as that would show everyone on your contact the type of business they do.

The women thanked the organisers and their partners for giving them the opportunity to fend for themselves and their children. According to Nwakwesi, every woman needs to be empowered because “abuse usually occurs when you have nothing doing.”

By highlighting the positive impact of their acquired skills such as entrepreneurship and financial literacy, the event demonstrated how the previous entrepreneurship training has transformed the lives of participants and also boosted their economic independence.

Addressing the women, Abisoye said they want the women to be happy and productive. On how to raise funds to expand their businesses, Abisoye said they are suggesting the Village Savings and Loan Association where the women would pull their resources together, pick one of their members to keep the money and then each woman will get the money when it’s her turn.

The event funded by Global Affairs Canada through ActionAid Nigeria takes place every quarter according to Nwakwesi and the next quarter will be at Igando and Araromi communities.