Forum urges Anambra APC stakeholders to rally round ministerial nominee

The Anambra State chapter of the South-East APC Young Progressives Forum has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Anambra State in the Federal Executive Council.

In a press statement in Awka, the Forum expressed their happiness over the choice of Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye and declared that they are strongly behind her nomination as Minister, which they described as a welcome development to the APC in Anambra State and South East in general while calling on party stakeholders and members in the state to close ranks and rally round the Ministerial nominee to help her succeed.

The group says that Barr Uju Ohanenye, been a dedicated and committed member of APC will help to unite and galvanise the party in the State. They promise to give her all the necessary support she needed to succeed.

The National Convener of the group, Comrade Pascal Candle, who addressed Journalists in Awka, on behalf of the group, in reaction to the unveiling of the Ministerial list by the Senate in Abuja, on Thursday, described the unveiling as a welcome development.

According to Comrade Candle, the ministerial list unveiled by the Senate came with different reactions in many quarters and pointed out that judging by the calibre of politicians and technocrats seen on the list so far presented, the group strongly believe that they will perform admirably and set the nation on the path of prosperity. He added that at this point in time, Nigerians need people who are educated, competent and who can efficiently to drive the policies of Mr. President as encapsulated in his Renewed Hope manifesto.

The statement described Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye as a committed member of APC who was among the 2023 Presidential aspirants that stepped down for President Bola Tinubu at the APC presidential primary. She was also among the Directors of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council. The group further stated that Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye is a mother and a listening one at that and therefore expressed optimism that she will deploy both her political leadership skills and motherly instincts to bring about unity in the Anambra APC fold.

The statement further read: “For us in Anambra State, especially within the progressive fold, the announcement of Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye as a ministerial nominee is very significant considering the need to have a Minister from Anambra State that can galvanise the rank and file of the party and make APC a united and formidable force to reckon with in Anambra State.”

“We are very confident that Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye will make Anambra State proud by bringing uncommon competence and focus into any portfolio President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decides to assign to her in the Federal Executive Council. As a former Presidential Aspirant on the platform of our great party, she understands perfectly the urgency of the task at hand in making sure that Nigerians begin to feel the impact of good governance in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Anambra State chapter of the South East APC Young Progressives Forum will accord her all the necessary support she requires to succeed not just as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but as one of the Leaders of our great party in Anambra State. As we wish Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye a smooth screening and confirmation process in the Senate, we also ask God to give divine wisdom, strength of character and courage to do the right thing as she takes up this great burden of leadership”, Comrade Candle concluded.

Signed:

God Bless Nigeria.

God bless Anambra APC.

Paschal Candle

National Convener

Arinze Igboeli ​

​​​​​Member

Okoye Francis

Member

Michael Chibuzor​​​​​

State Coordinator.

Frank Ewuzie

Member.

Charles Iwuagwu

Member ​​​​​​​

Obed Nworji​​​​​​

Member

Stanley Anika

Member ​​​​​​​

Chekwube Ezealor

State Secretary​​​​​​​

Daniel Nwankwo

​​​​​​​Member

Peter Aboy Obah

Member.

Ikenna Onwuechkwe

Member.

Obinna Okoyeocha

Member.

Cc: Secretary to the Government for the federation.

Cc: Chief of Staff to the President.

Cc: Governor Hope Uzodimma, Chairman APC Governors’ Forum.

Cc: APC Acting National Chairman

CC: APC Deputy National Chairman (South)

Cc: Anambra State APC Chairman

CC: South East APC Zonal Chairman