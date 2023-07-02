Forum tasks new Customs boss to tackle smuggling with renewed vigour

By Adeola Badru

The Modakeke Muslim Intellectual Forum, has tasked the newly decorated acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Alhaji Bashir Adeniyi to face the responsibility of steering the stewardship of the revenue, anti- smuggling and trade facilitation of the Federal Government with a renewed vigour.

Recall that Adeniyi was the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Strategic Research and Policy before President Tinubu announced him as the Ag CG of Nigeria’s Customs and Excise on June 19.

The Ag Customs boss remains one of the three Muslims among the eight new security chiefs recently appointed by the President Tinubu.

The forum while hosting the acting CG, during the weekend, held at the Cameron Hotel and Events Palace, Modakeke, Osun State, also felicitated him on his achievements and appointment.

In his address of welcome, the Amir of the group, Prof. Kamil Rauf Alabi of the Department of Mathematics, University of Ilorin, appreciated everyone in attendance, called on the acting Customs boss, saying: “Your appointment comes with a lot of responsibilities. You are now more visible. You now know that you’re expected to give more and do more. The expectations are high. This is a step forward.”

“You must work harder to bring in revenue and facilitate trade. You must not disgrace the Service. You most be responsible people at all times,” he urged.

Prof. Alain, then called on people in attendance to emulate the impeccable character of the new Customs boss, as he urged them to keep praying for the new Comptroller-General.

Also in an admonition, the Naibul Imam of the University of Benin, Prof. AbdulLateef Adeyemo enjoined the new Comptroller-General to keep up the good work which has stood him out and has proven to be rewarding through the grace of God.

The UNIBEN don called on Alhaji Adeniyi, a devout Muslim, to selflessly mentor successors, adding that: “Success is not successful until it has a successful successor.”

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of an award that symbolises the love for the Customs chief.

The plaque was presented by Justice Sikiru Oke on behalf of the group.

While presenting the award, Justice Oke spoke about how trustworthy Alhaji Adeniyi has been.

He consequently encouraged the youths to emulate his sterling qualities.

The Royal Father of the day, the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola Ajibise Ogo 1, equally sought for people’s prayer on the Ag. Comptroller-General, as he urged people not to put too much pressure on him.

Prominent members of the community and several groups were in attendance which included Alhaji Tajudeen Oke, Alhaji Fatai Kolawole Adeshina, Chief Benjamin Adeyemi, Chief Adeniyi, members of FOMWAN, MMEC, MSSN as well as community leaders and chiefs.

Responding, the Acting Comptroller-General, Alhaji Bashir Adeniyi attributed his success to the glory of God, as he expressed his appreciation to the organisers of the events.

He also expressed joy over the show of love by the entire community and the group.

He admonished the youths to get quality education to aid their personal development.

“Let all our youths acquire education and stay above board, as education is a sine qua non for personal growth and development.”

He preached religious tolerance as he lauded some Christian groups who have also invited him to a similar event and which he promised to attend.