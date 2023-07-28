Forum laments increasing number of broken homes

File: Divorce

By Jacob Ajom

Concerned about the high incidence of broken homes, Marriage Affairs Forum, a group dedicated to transforming marriages and preparing singles for peaceful marriages, has launched a book geared towards the upliftment of marital affairs, particularly, on how to avoid broken homes.

The forum said many marriages have been rescued through the forum as well as continuously meeting the needs of widows and the less privileged.

Leader of the forum, Elizabeth Eguasa, stated this on the occasion of the group’s 10th anniversary/book launch in Benin City, Edo State.

Eguasa said the book focuses on God himself and expressed optimism that “the book will liberate many people from the confusion many had in mind.”

The book reviewer, Ven. David Egbenusi, lauded the author for weaving the book with every part of the scriptures, adding: “It was prepared for individual redirection.”

Also, the guest speaker, Rev. Kelly Obasuyi admonished couples to at all times uphold the covenant they made to each other on their wedding day.