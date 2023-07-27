Former Kaduna gov, el-Rufai makes Tinubu’s ministerial list

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Biodun Busari

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has been nominated by President Bola Tinubu to be one of his cabinet ministers.

El-Rufai was among the ministerial nominees read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila submitted the list to Akpabio at the Red Chamber.

El-Rufai who served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023 was also a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007.

The ex-governor had served as Director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

In 1984, he received a Master of Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University.

He has since attended several professional and post-graduate programs, including the Georgetown School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and programs on privatization and leadership.

In August 2008 he received a law degree from the University of London; and a master’s degree in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University in June 2009.

He also received the Kennedy School Certificate in Public Policy and Management having spent 11 months as an Edward A. Mason Fellow in Public Policy and Management from July 2008 to June 2009.