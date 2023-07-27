Former governors, senators, reps dominate Tinubu’s ministerial list

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has received the long-awaited ministerial list from President Bola Tinubu, with former governors, senators and the House of Representatives members dominating the list.

The number of names sent was 28, with no state of origin attached.

The list was delivered by Femi Gbajiabiamila the former Speaker, House of Representatives, now Chief of Staff to the President, who entered the Chamber at 1.18p.m., and delivered the letter at 1.19p.m.

The letter was addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The 28 minister-nominees are Abubakar Momoh, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Hammad Dangiwa, Hanatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Beta Edu, Doris Aniche, David Umahi, Nyesom Wike, Mohamed Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai.

Others are Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nkiru Onyejiocha, Olubumi Ojo, Stella Okotekpe, Uju Kennedy, Bello Goroyo, Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi and Mohammed Idris.

Others are Edu Muhi; Waheed Adebayo; Imma Suleiman, Ali pate; Joseph Utsev from Benue; Abubakar kyari; John Eno and Sani Abubakar Damladi.

Details later…