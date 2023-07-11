Foreign companies, govt cheating local drug manufacturers — PHARM OLUMIDE Akintayo

•Says Tinubu must innovatively develop pharma industry

By Chioma Obinna

RECENTLY, COVID-19 outbreak revealed the gaps in Nigeria’s Pharma industry even with over 150 manufacturers, the country was struggling with medicine security.

That was the time countries like China and others placed restrictions on medicine exportations. Sadly, Nigerians were practically told to die if they cannot provide their own drugs.

Today, despite the bitter lesson, little or nothing is being done. Rather, Nigerians are still shortchanged even by their own government agencies Good Health Weekly, spoke to a past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, and a renowned Pharmacist, Pharm Olumide Akintayo, on some of the challenges of Nigeria attaining medicine security. Akintayo charges President Bola Tinubu to do something different to grow the sector in the short term. Excerpts

Addressing medicine security

Any country that cannot meet the local needs of its people in terms of essential medicines is causing trouble. It is something we should begin to deal with. Oftentimes when people talk about medicine security, it is only the dimension of inadequate local manufacturing that we look at. So all the efforts and emphasis are always on how we can ensure the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, APIs, in Nigeria which is very good.

We must begin to talk about medical security. But there are newer dimensions and in fact, there is one that is older and that is, the level of chaos we have in the drug distribution chain. The value chain of drug distribution has always been chaotic in Nigeria. This is a problem we have talked about for over 60 years and it is still with us here. We have always said this problem is caused by the peculiar nature of drug distribution which is through an open drug market. And one of the things we fashioned some 8 years ago, is the National Drug Distribution Guideline which was meant to facilitate the relocation of operators in the open market to what will stand as National Coordinated Wholesale Centres, NCWC.

We started with the four most prominent markets – Lagos which is Idumota, Head bridge in Onitsha, Sabon-gari in Kano, and Ariara in Aba. Today, I can put on record that Kano has come up with their NCWC. Lagos is a work in progress; Onitsha has a location but I am not sure they have started building. Ariara has not gotten off the ground at all. Their own NCWC I think should be Enyimba Pharmaceuticals. They have not started. The government needs to enforce these things. We cannot continue our various policy somersault because it is key to the survival of our people.

These four markets alone account for well over 70 percent of entire drug distribution channels in Nigeria in terms of wholesale. We must get it right. Again, part of that guideline was to come up with newer levels of wholesaling and we cling up to mega wholesaling as a concept and State Drug Distribution Centres, SDDC. State governments are supposed to come up with the SDDCs. Mega Wholesaling was supposed to be handled by the private sector for those who can afford it. As the name suggests, Mega Wholesaling is a big business.

Mega wholesalers

One of the fallouts from this mega wholesaling is that some foreign companies have hijacked the process presently. So the regulators need to begin to do something about it. Most of the frontline importers and manufacturers are using just about two people to distribute a lot of their products. The danger about that is that it can boomerang because they are foreign companies and Nigeria is empowering them so much. They can hold the nation to ransom.

Two of them for instance; are sole suppliers to one of our economic life-wirer, a particular government agency procures all its medicines from two foreign companies in Nigeria. And we need to put this on record. We must begin to talk about it. What that mega-company is doing shortchanges all the local manufacturers in Nigeria, that is more than 150 of them registered by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, they are shortchanging over 300 registered importers and representatives of companies in Nigeria, they are shortchanging all the members of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association of Nigeria, PWDAN, and more than 500 retailers all registered by PCN. For me, these are dimensions of medical security we need to deal with.

You are empowering companies to the detriment of the local manufacturers. These guys make all the money shift them to their countries and we keep talking about capital flights. There is nowhere in the world that these things happen.

So our regulators have to come alive. Another dimension of it is that these big wholesalers in some instances are now going out to see some of the foreign parents of subsidiaries of some of Nigeria companies to tell them that there is forex scarcity in Nigeria and because they have access to forex, and strong distributive network, they should work with them.

So we pay for your products and we come and distribute it for you here so you don’t need to employ people in Nigeria to do it. So what that does to us is that Nigerians who work for these companies will lose their jobs. We lose all the technical collaborations we should have enjoyed working with those multinational companies. So government must check this drift if we are talking about medicine security.

Increasing cost

I am an incurable optimist but I will tell you that this situation will not improve until the government steps in to break the dominion of this powerful foreign interest in distribution. For instance, how can two foreign companies be handling the totality of procurement for a government agency in Nigeria? It shortchanges Nigerians and the Nigerian government. How can you be empowering people with the commonwealth of Nigerians? If you do not develop your own pharma investors if you don’t invest in them to grow, who else will do it for you?

Dangote Refinery and APIs

It is a private investment. Although, it is the type of investment we actually need to trigger our meaningful industrial revolution in Nigeria. If you understand what we are saying about APIs, it is all about that basic benzyl ring and you are synthesizing a whole lot of things through tinkering. Structural adjustments produce all the molecules that you want. Yes, Dangote has a template but the question is, is he interested in that line of business? This is because there are people who don’t want to get themselves involved in businesses that are regulated or seemingly over-regulated because once he says he is ready to do that, then he must be ready for NAFDAC and PCN’s regulation.

Are we sure he wants to do that? That is one leg of the challenge but If he does, fine. But we need many more of that if we are ever going to become an industry of APIs because everything calls manufacturing in Nigeria at the end of the day is actually tertiary manufacturing. We are not manufacturing anything. We don’t manufacture the excipients, we don’t manufacture APIs, we don’t manufacture equipment and packaging materials. Everything is imported. We just bring them together and assemble them and that is why I said it is tertiary manufacturing we engaged in. But even tertiary manufacturing is being seriously jeopardised because the investments are definitely insufficient.

If a Nigerian Pharma company manufactures, there is what we call competitiveness in investment and trade, now if a man continues to manufacture with diesel, there is no way he can compete in the international market. There is also that forex dimension. It is difficult to source and the exchange rate is high. So the final product will always be too expensive for the consumers here or anywhere. That is why we are not making waves in the West African sub-region. We have over 150 local manufacturers but what are they producing? What is the final cost of paracetamol we are producing?

If the government invests more, for instance, we say 60 to 65 percent of clinical visitations in Nigeria are malaria based. If all we can achieve is to manufacture all our needs of antimalarials you may want to imagine what it will do to our economy. In the U.S for instance, the contribution of the pharma industry to GPD is about 5 percent and that is what it is like in many other countries like China, India, etc. In Nigeria, our contribution is about 0.02 percent because it is not developed at all. In fact, all the gains that we had, have been wiped away because more people are exiting the industry.