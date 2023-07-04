Force Headquarters distances IGP Egbetokun for Police sports levy deductions

…Says its age-long tradition

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Force headquarters in Abuja has distanced the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun from the new sports levy regime imposed on Nigerian Police personnel by the past administrations of the force noting that the increase in deductions was done months before Egbetokun assumed office as IGP.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement titled, ‘NPF Sports Levy Publication, Mischevious, Calculated Attempt to Rubbish Police Integrity, Age-Long Tradition’

It reads, ‘Following the recent spread of disinformation with regards to the NPF sports levy deduction by some sections of the media, the Nigeria Police Force vehemently wishes to clarify that these claims are baseless and misleading, calculated to deceive the public and rubbish the integrity of the Force.

“In as much as the Force does not intend to dignify the unprofessionalism and falsehood of the media outlets, it has however become rife to correct the baseless and misleading news publication aimed at maligning the person and integrity of the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun with regards to the Police Annual Sports Levy deduction.

“The Nigeria Police Force Sports is primarily funded by an annual deduction which has been in force from time immemorial; and it was consolidated in the year 2003, and reviewed by the management of the Force in the year 2012.

“More so, the deduction credited to the new Acting IGP was approved some months before his appointment.

“Attempting to sensationalize this longstanding annual practice and personalizing it to the current Inspector General of Police is not only mischievous but a disservice to the above stated facts.

“It is evident that the purveyors of this disinformation are poised to mislead the public by distorting the truth and creating unnecessary mischief.

“The Force, therefore, strongly urges the public and media outlets to verify information and desist from spreading baseless claims calculated at tarnishing the image of the Nigeria Police Force

“The Force enourages well-meaning Nigerians to discountenance the malicious publication.”