For continental growth: African varsities must become entrepreneurial in nature — Dzidonu

FOR Africa to meet up with the rest of the world in terms of industrialization and job creation, universities on the continent must move to the level of becoming entrepreneurial in nature that will churn out graduates that will be job creators.

This was the view of the founder of Accra Institute of Technology, AIT, Prof. Clement Dzidonu, while interacting with the press on the activities of his university in Lagos.

According to him, most African universities are still at the level of teaching, while their foreign counterparts have moved to the level of being entrepreneurial in nature. “Most universities in Africa are still at the teaching level. Teaching level is the first level and then research and then becoming entrepreneurial in nature. That third level is where universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are. MIT boasts of alumni that have set up over big 5,000 corporations, not small businesses. That is what we aim at in AIT. And that is what universities in Africa should aim to be.

“African universities have quality teachers and the materials are there. Learning resources are there. The problem is about delivery, not the lack of teachers. African universities should adopt Standard Operating Procedures, SOP,” he said.

Dzidonu, a professor of Computer Science, noted that the PhD per capita in Africa is also low due to capacity issue and lack of funds. “Even at lower levels, one can imagine the number of applicants who fail yearly to secure admission to tertiary institutions because of lack of space. In Ghana, for instance, about 20 per cent of the applicants get admitted into public universities every year. AIT was founded to help bridge such gap. We are a two in one university. We run regular campus-based system and an open university system and we are accredited by the National Accreditation Board, NAB. Five former vice-chancellors and other eminent educators founded it and we affiliate our open university system with the Open University of Malaysia.

“The advantage there is that a student can gain degrees from the two systems. We are in a period of life long learning. The advantages are many. Students have unlimited access to lecture notes and course materials. Course materials are provided online for students to download. All lecture notes and learning materials are free.”

He also said the university has partnership arrangements with some British universities that allow AIT students to spend a year in a British university and gain degrees from both sides. “To make it easier and affordable for our students interested in gaining British university certificate, we are discussing on the possibility of making that one year of study in Britain to be done in AIT. As we run the curriculum of our university, we will also run that of the British university,” he explained.

On the fate of people with Higher National Diploma certificate who want to obtain master’s degree, Dzidonu stated that AIT accepts such people with proven three years of cognate working experience.

“With the global economic situation we have on hand, going to America, Europe and such places for higher education is becoming difficult because of the cost involved. AIT is one place the desire to acquire qualitative university education can be achieved. Foreign students are treated well and we have a rich list of Nigerian alumni doing well in many sectors,” he said.