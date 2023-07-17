Food security: Maize farmers move to create 1m jobs through PPP model

….employs 360 young tractor operators

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS food security takes center stage in economic growth and development, maize farmer under the auspices of Maize Association of Nigeria, MAAN, Monday, disclosed of creating 1 million jobs across the country with the Private Public Partnership, PPP, Model.

Making this known was the National President, MAAN, Dr Abubakar Bello, at the official flag-off of the ‘2023 Wet Season Maize Farming and Input Distribution’ in Katsina State.

Bello explained that through their PPP model approach the Association would contribute its quarter to attaining food self-sufficiency and end youth unemployment and restiveness across the country.

He said: “It lies within our thinking to make our contribution for building robust economy all as outlined in the policy advisory council report of this administration, eradication of youth restiveness, which include the ugly trend of kidnapping for ransom, banditry and other social vices affecting the country, our business model anchored on the PPP MODEL intends among other things to ensure creation of 1 million jobs through the regional agricultural commodity exchanges”

“Our contribution to the attainment of prosperous and food secured Nigeria for all. It lies within our genuine desire to ensure we continue to contribute our quota to the overall economic development of Nigeria.

“In view of this we dedicated and determined our willingness to partner with our various business associates and agreed to come up with this PPP business model which we are flagging off here today.”

According to Bello, the association is ready and willing to take advantage of and explore government policies for the benefit of its members and the country at large.

“To meet the current government policy on reviving agriculture through establishment of Agricultural commodity board, MAAN as responsible association we have repositioned ourselves to ensure the full benefit on commodity exchange, warehousing, produce processing & marketing are fully exploited to the benefit of our people”

Meanwhile, the MAAN’s boss said the association’s achievements are significant and added that 360 young tractor operators have employed, and had also acquired machines for its members.

“Enhanced mechanization and capacity building in agronomic practices and the Employment of 360 youths as tractor operators under the MAAN mechanization programme.

“The association over time acquired important tools for members use nationwide to boost production, in view of this, MAAN currently has at its disposal 92 tractors, 55 plough discs, 21 ridger, 54 Harrows, 21 planters, 10 boom sprayers, and 24 tipping trailers”, he said.