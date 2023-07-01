Flying from 2-storey buildings God’s gift to me — Stuntman, Victor Bekewei

Professional stunt performer, Victor Bekewei has said that his ability to flip from two-storey buildings is God’s gift to him.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the stuntman who hails from Bayelsa state said that he started performing stunts right from age 8.

Bekewei, who described himself as the craziest stunt performer in Nigeria, said he gets some of his inspirations from movies and mentor, Don Tomato.

The undergraduate expressed optimism for the future where he could support his family off his stunt craft.