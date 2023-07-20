Flooding: Senate writes SGF, NEMA, FMWR for quick intervention in Ogun East

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has written to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume and other federal agencies to urgently intervene to stop flooding issues in Sagamu and other areas of Ogun East Senatorial district.

The letter also sought urgent provision of palliatives to victims.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Magaji Tambawal forwarded the Communication of the Senate to the relevant federal agencies to facilitate the resolution of the Upper chamber.

The action of the CNA was sequel to the adoption of the motion moved by Senator Gbenga Daniel, APC, Ogun East July 5th on the flooding issues in Sagamu, Ijebu and other areas in the country,

Coming under a Motion on the “urgent need to intervene in the flooding issues in Sagamu, Ijebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District…” the Ogun East Senator had brought the attention of Senate to the precarious challenge in his constituency and beyond.

The Senate, after deliberation, then resolved to urge relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to release funds as provided in 2023 Appropriation Act for dredging of blocked canals and water bodies amongst others.

The Senate also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to affected victims in Sagamu and Ijebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District.