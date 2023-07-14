Flooding: Lagos Assembly constitutes ad hoc committee on land reclamation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has constituted a 9-Man Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the issue of land reclamation causing flooding and traffic challenges in the State.

The issue was raised under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa II).

Land reclamation is the process of creating new land from the sea. The simplest method of land reclamation involves simply filling the area with large amounts of heavy rock and/or cement, then filling with clay and soil until the desired height is reached.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Speaker, Lasbat Meranda, urged the House to invite the relevant Ministries involved in the reclamation and avail the House information pertaining the issue.

On his part, Deputy Majority Leader, Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, submitted that the House should constitute an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the issue.

Corroborating, Sylvester Ogunkelu insists that the House should create a fact-finding Ad Hoc Committee to investigate organisations and people involved in the issue of illegal land reclamation in the State.

Lamenting, Deputy Chief Whip, (Engr.) Setonji David, said, the issue of land reclamation in water-logged areas remains a serious matter as Lagos is below sea level and it is spreading from Eti-Osa to Badagry.

His colleagues, Princess Omolara Oyekan noted that the issues of drainage is destroying markets and houses in Lagos Island and enquiries should be made as to who is issuing permits to companies involved in land reclamation.

However, Solomon Bonu appealed that the relevant Ministries in charge of water and land matters in the State should be prompt in finding ways to put an end to the issue.

In the same vein, other lawmakers who contributed to the issue raised their concerns over the high risk that land reclamation is causing in water-logged areas of the State urging that swift action should be taken against parties involved.