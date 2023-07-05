Flood kills 10, destroys over 200 houses in Katsina

…Governor Radda consoles victims, takes swift action to address the situation

By Ogalah Ibrahim

10 persons were reportedly killed and over 200 houses destroyed in Katsina State Capital and in Bindawa LGA of the state as downpour overwhelmed buildings and roads in the neighbourhoods causing havoc.

According to residents of the affected area in Katsina metropolis, the heavy rain started at about 4pm on Tuesday and prevailed till late night of the same day.

Ungwan Sabuwa, along Kofar Kaura axis is said to be the worst hit by the downpour in Katsina metropolis. When Vanguard visited the neighbourhood earlier, residents were seen making efforts to evacuate their belongings from buildings submerged by the flood.

The Mai ungwa of the area, Alh Yunusa Suleman Rico told Vanguard that 10 persons were reportedly killed in the disaster, including an infant baby whose remain is yet to be found.

According to Rico, the disaster was as a result of poor drainages in the affected neighbourhood, denying an exit channel for the downpour gushing from Kofar Kwaya and Kofar Kaura axis.

Similarly, in Bindawa LGA, Katsina State, Vanguard received report that over 200 houses were reportedly destroyed as a result of the downpour that occurred on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to Katsina Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda indicates that only two persons died as a result of the disaster in Katsina metropolis.

Gov. Radda expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, noting that efforts are already in top gear to address the situation and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The issued statement reads in part:

“The flooding resulted in significant obstruction and destruction, impacting the daily lives of the residents and causing distress throughout the community. Tragically, two individuals from the nearby town of Sabon Ungwa in Katsina City lost their lives due to the devastating floodwaters.

“Governor Radda, known for his proactive leadership, has taken immediate action to support the affected residents and prevent similar incidents in the future. With deep sympathy for the victims, he has pledged to identify the root causes of the flooding and implement measures to mitigate the risks associated with heavy rainfall and infrastructure vulnerabilities.

In line with this commitment, the Governor has directed the Deputy Governor to engage with the contractors responsible for the underpass construction to investigate the root cause of the disaster.

“Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Governor Radda assured the affected residents that his administration is fully dedicated to addressing their concerns promptly. Through collaborative efforts between the government, relevant authorities, and experts, the Governor aims to develop sustainable solutions that will safeguard the community against future flooding incidents.

“Governor Radda emphasized the importance of learning from this unfortunate event and using it as an opportunity to bolster the state’s disaster preparedness and response mechanisms. He stressed the need for comprehensive planning, improved infrastructure designs, and efficient maintenance strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of all Katsina State residents.

In conclusion, Governor Radda’s sincere condolences go out to the victims and their families affected by the recent flooding. His swift response and commitment to resolving the situation demonstrate his dedication to the welfare of the people of Katsina State. The Governor’s proactive approach and determination to prevent future occurrences underline his administration’s resolve to prioritize the safety and security of all residents.”