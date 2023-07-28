Flood: Delta set for demolition of illegal structures on water channels

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA —DELTA State Government has said that it would in a few days commence the demolition of buildings and illegal structures built on natural water channels in the state.

The demolition exercise, which is to be carried out in Warri, Uvwie, Udu, Sapele, Ughelli and other parts of the state, is part of the state government’s measures to control flood in the state.

State Director-General, Special Duties, Chief Frank Omare, made the disclosure while inspecting structures posing obstacles to the ongoing construction of the Storm Water Project being executed by the state government in Warri and Uvwie.

Advising owners of buildings blocking water channels to quickly relocate, he said there would be no formal notice before the bulldozers move in to bring the illegal structures down.

He urged those with genuine documents of approval for their buildings to paste them on the buildings and also forward them to his office for verification with the appropriate authorities.

Omare said that owners of buildings with genuine approvals would be compensated, while the buildings are pulled down to allow for free flow of water.