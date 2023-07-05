The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has listed 14 states and 31 communities that may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from July 4 – 8.
This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office.
Farinloye urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.
The enlisted the states and communities, according to NEMA include:
Plateau: Langtang, Shendam
Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada
Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame
Delta: Okwe
Kaduna: Kachia
Akwa Ibom: Upenekang
Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola
Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa
Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu
Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi
Borno State: Briyel
Jigawa: Gwaram
Kwara: Jebba
Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora
Farinloye thanked the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja for sharing the information.
