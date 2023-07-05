The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has listed 14 states and 31 communities that may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from July 4 – 8.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office.

Farinloye urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.

The enlisted the states and communities, according to NEMA include:

Plateau: Langtang, Shendam

Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada

Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame

Delta: Okwe

Kaduna: Kachia

Akwa Ibom: Upenekang

Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola

Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa

Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu

Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi

Borno State: Briyel

Jigawa: Gwaram

Kwara: Jebba

Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora

Farinloye thanked the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja for sharing the information.