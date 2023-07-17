Five players grab hat-tricks as Sassuolo win 22-0 in pre-season match

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Serie A side Sassuolo have annihilated non-league club Real Vicenza 22-0 in a pre-season encounter that saw five players grab hat-tricks.

Sassuolo started the rout by opening the goal account just two minutes into the game and led 10-0 at half time.

The Neroverdi scored 12 more goals in the second half to defeat the ‘showcase side’ as Sassuolo hosted Real Vicenza in a pre-season encounter that has now gone down in history.

The win was a perfect statement for Sassuolo to start the pre-season and prepare well after finishing in 13th place in Serie A, last season.

Sassuolo paraded a strong team, including Italian internationals Domenico Berardi–who scored twice and Andrea Pinamonti–who scored a hat-trick.

Janis Antiste and Nedim Bajrami also scored hat-tricks, whilst Kristian Thorstvedt scored four times in the second half and Samuele Mulattieri bagged five goals in 32 minutes, in impressive fashion.

Surprisingly, the stellar encounter is not the first pre-season meeting between both sides, with Real Vicenza being annihilated regularly at the hands of Serie A sides over the last few years.

In 2022, Sassuolo trounced Real Vinceza 10-1 with Fiorentina also winning 7-0. The side based in the southwest of Modena also defeated Real Vicenza 5-0, 11-0 and 9-0 between 2017 and 2019.

Sassuolo will begin the 2023/24 Serie A campaign with a home game against Atalanta on July 20.