Five killed in Thursday night attack on Plateau community

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Fresh attack on Thursday night claimed five lives in the Kogul community in the Panyam District of the Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

This is one in a series of attacks which have left no fewer than a dozen people dead and about 10 people injured in the last five days.

Ephraim Manji from Kogul said, “Five people were killed, some others are injured and many houses were burnt in Kogul by the Fulani militia. When the militia arrived in the community at about 09:00 pm on Thursday, they started shooting in different directions and people were running, at the end, five people were confirmed dead and many houses were burnt.”

He lamented that “security agencies couldn’t do anything to make arrests and bring to an end the continuing attack on innocent farmers.”

However, on Friday morning, the situation escalated in the communities of Washna, Diding, Jannnaret, Dumulong and Changal in the Mangu LGA as houses were set ablaze.

The State Police Command and Operation Safe Haven, OpSH keeping the peace in the State could not confirm the development as the Police spokesman, Alfred Alabo did not pick up his phone at the time of this report and that of OpSH, James Oya was not reachable.

But the Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Security, Brig-Gen. Gakji Shipi rtd said, “We have had discussions to have a good handle on the matter, houses were being burnt, streets blocked” and he assured that actions are being taken to address the situation.