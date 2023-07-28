Five ex-govs children to chair Reps committees

Five children of former governors have been appointed as Chairmen of various standing committees of the House of Representatives.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary session on Thursday, announced the constitution of 134 standing committees in the green chamber.

The composition of the standing committees is in line with the provisions of the constitution and the house standing rules which empower the parliament to through the committees, carry out oversight functions on government agencies and programmes and address specific issues of national importance.

The children are Ibori Suenu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member from Delta; Mohammed Bello el-Rufai, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Kaduna; and Adegboyega Adefarati of the APC from Ondo; Olamiju Akala from Oyo and Segun Osoba from Ogun.

Suenu’s father, James Ibori, was governor of Delta State between 1999 and 2007.

Mohammed is the son of Nasir el-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna.

Olumide is the son of Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun, who ruled between 1992 and 2003.

Adegboyega is the son of the late former governor of Ondo, Adebayo Adefarati. Adefarati was governor from 1999 to 2003.

Olamiju is the son of the late Alao Akala, a former governor of Oyo.

They are expected to head the following committees