Fitch projects upgrade of Ecobank’s National Ratings 

Ecobank

By Babajide Komolafe

Fitch Ratings has projected an upgrade of Ecobank Nigeria, ENG National Ratings resulting from strengthening its creditworthiness relative to other Nigerian issuers.

According to the international rating agency, it expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) of ENG “within the next six months when exchange-rate volatility may recede, the impact on regulatory capital ratios and common equity double leverage is clear, and the scale of the second-order economic effects of the devaluation on loan quality becomes evident”.

Fitch in its recent report noted that Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action and Upgrade include ENG’s continued compliance with its minimum CAR requirement following the devaluation, with sufficient buffers to accommodate increase in credit concentration and loan-quality risks. It noted that an upgrade of ENG’s VR and Long-Term IDR would require a sovereign upgrade and an improvement in operating conditions in conjunction with a strengthened financial profile.

Fitch Ratings had placed Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s (ETI) and Ecobank Nigeria Limited’s (ENG) Viability Ratings (VRs) of ‘b-‘ and Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘B-‘ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the sharp devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Fitch in a statement indicated that the current RWN reflects the risk of ENG breaching its minimum capital requirements due to the direct effect of the devaluation.