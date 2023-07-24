First post-Emefiele MPC holds investment community in speculations

•As portfolio positioning continues

By Peter Egwuatu

Investors are betting on the possible outcome of this week’s meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, amid profit taking and portfolio repositioning in the stock market.

The meeting, the first since the removal of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as the CBN Governor, appears to be setting the investment community in a frenzy of speculations.

Analysts have noted that the outcome of the MPC meeting which starts today in Abuja, should give the nation’s financial market and economy a direction, with the possibility of continued rates cut or a pause, even as they note that monetary policy reforms and financial sector reset are ongoing aimed at achieving the 6% Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth target of the government, while attracting domestic and foreign investments.

Meanwhile analysis of market performance on the Nigerian Exchange,NGX last week showed that there were strong buying interest in Dangote Cement which went up by 5.1% following the conclusion of its share buyback programme and increased appetite for Tier-1 Banking stocks as First Bank Nigeria Holdings ,FBNH gained 25.6%, Guaranty Trust, GTCO 14.2% and Access Corporation 22.7%.

The NGX All-Share Index advanced by 3.9% Week on Week w/w to close at 65,003.39 points, pushing the Month-to-Date, MtD and Year-to-Date YtD returns to +6.6% and 26.8%, respectively. Analysing activity levels, the total traded volume declined by 20.3% w/w while the total traded value increased by 56.2% w/w. Meanwhile, performance across our sectoral coverage was broadly positive, as the Banking Index gained 15.8% followed by the Insurance Index 5.6%, Industrial Goods Index 2.8%, Consumer Goods Index 1.7%, and Oil and Gas 0.6%.

Commenting on the market performance, analysts at Investdata Consulting Limited, stated: “We expect mixed sentiments to continue on bargain hunting in the midst of profit taking, economic concerns and portfolio repositioning amidst supportive reforms of the government, just as more policy pronouncements and appointments would offer investment direction.

Also, as more Q2 earnings reports are expected to confirm the real state of the company performance and attract liquidity in the midst of markdown dates and the release of remaining audited accounts.”

In their own reactions, analysts at Cordros Research stated:”In the interim, we expect the full swing of the H1-23 earnings season to dictate market sentiments and possibly drive positive performance as investors hunt for bargains in fundamentally sound stocks with a consistent history of interim dividend payments. In addition, we believe investors will closely watch the outcome of the MPC meeting scheduled to hold this week to gain further clarity on the movement of yields in the FI market. Overall, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”