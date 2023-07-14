First Lady, Senator Tinubu meets with wives of Govs on Renewed Hope Initiative

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Friday met with wives of the 36 State Governors in her office to formally introduce and acquaint them with the objectives and the mission of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI.

The President’s wife congratulated the wives of the governors on the successful conduct of the 2023 elections which brought their husbands to office and reminded them that it is time to keep promises made during the elections.

A statement by Busola Kukoyi, Special Adviser to the First Lady stated that Senator Tinubu at the meeting pointed out that she will require the support of the wives of the state governors to reach every nook and cranny of the country.

She said looking at the past can most assuredly chart a path for the present and future and this can best be done collectively for better and more sustainable impact.

The President’s wife assured the governors’ wives that he pet project will in no way interfere with their personal programs and projects and that she believes that support from would be impactful.

The statement quoted Senator Tinubu as saying, “I wish to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only in the lives of people in your states but Nigeria as a whole.”

While speaking with journalists after the meeting, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazak, the wife of Kwara State Governor, assured of the willingness and commitment of the wives of the governors to support the Renewed Hope Initiative, stating that they will go back and elect zonal coordinators to take the mantle to ensure that the grassroots are reached.

She also confirmed that Initiative will not in any way affect their individual projects in their various states but instead complement their own efforts.