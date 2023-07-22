First Lady, Senator Oluremi tasks youths on nation building

Oluremi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has admonished youths across the country to be diligent and arise to take their place in nation building.

She gave this charge in Abuja at the 2023 National Convention of the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), with the theme: “The Role of Christian Youths in National Building.”

The President wife, who was represented by the Wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Salamotu Gbajabiamila expressed deep optimism that despite the challenges confronting Nigeria, the country will reach its full potentials.

She encouraged the youths to emulate and imbibe strong virtues such as courage, integrity, humility and obedience to God as exhibited by biblical characters who shaped the course of history.

Senator Tinubu in a statement issued by Busola Kukoyi, her Special Adviser on Media was quoted as saying, “There is no doubt that youths have a huge role to play both in the body of Christ and in the nation as a whole.

“There are examples in the scripture of young men and women such as Joseph, Gideon, David, Debora, Esther, Jeremiah, Timothy and Elisha who demonstrated their love for God and were used greatly for God and their nation.

“We must always strive to be obedient to God’s commandments and this must be evident in our behaviours and relationship to others, above all, we must love one another according to 1st John 4:12.’’

Mrs.Tinubu’s charge also resonated in the sermon by the General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor WF Kumuyi, who also tasked youths to be God fearing in their conduct.

While raising posers on who has the responsibility to save and redeem the nation, he harped on the need for youths to first confront lawlessness and corruption among themselves and rise above false realities.

He said this would help the youths to become fit and usable for the task at hand especially for those aspiring to become leaders in different spheres of life.

Earlier in his address, the National Chairman of YOWICA, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere called on youths across the country to imbibe the spirit of determination, discipline, and dedication to God.

Shortly before her investiture as the Grand Patroness of YOWICAN, the First Lady unveiled the national uniform of the body.

Other awardees are Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, The Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi among others.