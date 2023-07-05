Firms move to support startups, entrepreneurs in Nigeria

By Ezra Ukanwa

Foremost firms are set to hold Emerald Pitchfest Competition and E-tech Africa Summit to drive innovation through startup investment.

The CEO of Moolu Ventures Lab and Managing Partner, Moolu Venture Capital LP., Mr. Prince Ogbonna made this known in a statement, during the week, in Abuja.

Mr Ogbonna, who is a stalwart entrepreneur, and having been accelerated by Rockstart Accelerators program in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 2017, said the summit scheduled to hold 31st of July at the Presidential Lounge, the Palms Hotel, is also aimed at addressing the mental health of founders during challenging economic times.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the event would inspire and invigorate the ecosystem, encouraging wider stakeholder participation, as well as provide a platform for startups to showcase their innovations, connect with potential investors, and gain valuable insights from industry experts.

According to him, by providing entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, mentorship, and access to networks, the initiatives aim to create an enabling environment where innovation thrives and startups can reach their full potential. This collaborative effort, he said, empowers founders to navigate the challenges and seize opportunities in the fast-paced business landscape.

“Innovation has the power to transform economies, create jobs, and address societal challenges.

“However, it requires strategic investment and unwavering support to flourish. Moolu Venture Capital LP has taken on the role of driving this change by actively investing in growth startups. We recognize the immense potential of these young companies and their ability to disrupt industries and ignite economic growth.

But it is not just about capital. Moolu Venture Lab is our flagship initiative, designed to accelerate the learnings and speed of growth for startups.

“While startups are engines of innovation, they also face tremendous pressure, especially during economic downturns. We cannot overlook the mental health of founders who bear the weight of building their dreams in times of uncertainty. Moolu Venture Capital LP acknowledges this challenge and is committed to supporting the well-being of founders, ensuring they have the resources and support system necessary to navigate their entrepreneurial journeys”, he said.

He added that the Emerald Pitchfest Competition is a platform where visionary entrepreneurs will showcase their groundbreaking innovations. It will be a vibrant atmosphere filled with opportunities for investment, partnership, and collaboration. This event will serve as a catalyst for innovation, propelling the region’s startup ecosystem forward.

“Alongside the competition, the E-tech Africa Summit will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and exploration of the latest advancements in technology. With esteemed speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions, and interactive workshops, this summit will empower attendees with valuable insights to propel their entrepreneurial endeavor, ” he added.