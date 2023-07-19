Firm tasks Nigerians to patronise locally made brands

Founder of Nigerian social tech startup, Valleytop Communications, Mr. Andrew Odoe, Wednesday, lamented the continuous demand for foreign products among Nigerians, describing it as a lack of love for national brands.

Odoe, who said Nigerians are unconcerned about projects that would positively affect them and their socio-economic landscape, urged the populace and institutions to invest in the enrichment of locally owned products.

He added that international brands became prominent due to the support given them by their citizens, saying Nigerians must also learn to do the same.

Odoe said: “Valutok has the capacity to change the Nigerian narrative, generate thousands of jobs and vastly improve our economy, yet influencers, celebrities, journalists, the average Nigerian, none are interested in supporting or partnering with us to establish the platform without charging millions or wanting money upfront. Banks have also refused to fund the project, but they are all falling heads over heels to create accounts and support the owner of a foreign brand that they cry about daily for banning, marginalising and limiting their abilities to properly earn on his platform.

“The part that beats my imagination is that I am getting funding offers and more from the US, but my own people are not concerned about a project that directly affects them, everyone in a position to move the brand forward wants money first and nothing else.

Describing the app, Odoe added: “Valutok is a super app that has an inbuilt store and digital wallets to aid and facilitate business transactions as well as an algorithm that makes visibility easier for users and small businesses, plus there’s no ban on free speech like Facebook. The only challenge that we have faced is funding for advertising and server maintenance and we have been pitching and calling on investors to no avail. I was at the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit NDIS at Aso Villa last November where I pitched Valutok to dignitaries and others.

“If Mark Zuckerberg didn’t get support from his people and the US, Nigerians won’t be here celebrating and patronising his businesses.”