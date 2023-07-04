Firm seeks to promote entrepreneurship in Nigeria with AI

By Fortune Eromosele

In a bid to promote entrepreneurship in Nigeria, a firm, GetFundedAfrica, has launched its AI-powered Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system tailored specifically for startups.

This the firm said was a move set to reshape the landscape of startup fundraising in Africa.

A statement by GetFundedAfrica said the firm’s CRM for Fundraising is poised to become a game-changer for the investment ecosystem across the continent.

CEO of GetFundedAfrica, Adebola Omololu, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our AI-powered CRM for Startups. “We believe this groundbreaking solution will redefine how startups in Africa engage with investors and achieve their entrepreneurial goals. By combining cutting-edge technology with personalised communication, we envision a future where fundraising becomes an efficient and highly impactful process.

“Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, GetFundedAfrica’s CRM for Fundraising merges advanced data analytics, automation, and personalised communication, heralding a new era of efficiency and precision in the fundraising realm. In a rapidly evolving startup landscape where technology plays an increasingly pivotal role, this CRM solution is designed to propel startups towards success by enhancing operational efficiency, driving investor engagement, and optimising fundraising campaigns like never before.

“A standout feature of GetFundedAfrica’s AI-powered CRM is its ability to harness big data analytics, make investor recommendations and development of an investor-readiness score for every startup.”