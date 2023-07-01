Firm seeks means to cushion harsh economy

Unveils season three of 5 for 5 promo

By Dickson Omobola

Wema Bank has allocated no more than N90 million to uplifting Nigerians out of the current economic challenges, even as the company is seeking other innovative ways to drive financial stability and inclusion.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Lagos on Friday, the company’s Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, said the 5 for 5 promo is an avenue to meet customers’ needs, improve their quality of life and show appreciation for their loyalty to the bank.

Adeniyi added that the promo will last for 10 months and about 30 Nigerians will win different cash prizes, ranging from one million naira during the raffle draw which will take place across the country every month.

He said: “Our customers have always been our priority and we have stayed committed to improving their quality of life through providing first-class financial services regardless of age, location or financial capacity. This commitment to our customers drives everything that we have been doing ranging from our products to the events and partnerships.

“It is no surprise that the first fully digital bank in Nigeria, ALAT, is Wema bank’s brainchild. However, we always feel the need to do more for our customers even beyond seamless banking and giving back is one way that we do that. As I speak, we have built a community and community should be a support system, so it is very important to us that we become that support system to our customers, this is the foundation and motive behind the creation of Wema Bank 5 for 5 promo.”

Speaking on how to be qualified, he said: “Fund your Wema Bank account with at least N5,000 monthly, maintain an average account balance of at least N5,000 monthly and make a minimum of five transactions monthly using the ALAT debit card, your ALAT app or *945# on the USSD channel.”

Also speaking, Divisional Head Retail and MSME Business, Ayodele Olojede, added: “In this season three, we are going to be rewarding over 300 customers on a monthly basis. On a monthly basis, customers stand a chance to win up to N1,000,000 which, in today’s economy, can help you subsidise your business, pay rent, have fun and pay school fees.

“It doesn’t matter what challenges you are going through in the economy, Wema Bank is here to support you and position our customers not to feel the challenges that we have today and we will soon surpass.”