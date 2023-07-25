Firm recovers Foreshore Towers Ikoyi following court order

•Residential apartments in South Africa and •Residential apartments in Lagos

By Innocent Anaba

A firm, Associated Property Development Company Ltd, has taken possession of Foreshore Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos, following last Thursday’s ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The Foreshore Towers premises comprises among others, the high-rise and Pee Galleria Shopping Mall buildings.

The company, had sued six defendants/respondents, who were in alleged unlawful occupation.

But Justice Daniel Osiagor on July 20, 2023, ordered parties to maintain status quo.

While the order was pending, the defendants/respondents, allegedly with the aid of policemen invaded the place.

This prompted Associated Property Development Company to return to the court, which, last Thursday, reinstated its ruling that parties should maintain status quo.

Associated Property Development Company, hence, recovered the property.

The defendants/respondents in the matter are Federal Ministry of Communications and Technology, Otunba Olusola Adekanola, Nigeria Telecommunications Ltd, Federal Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Implementation Committee on Alienation of Federal Government Property and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Recall that the judge on July 20, made the order after hearing Abubakar Shamsudeen for the plaintiff/applicant, Dr. Roland Otaru, SAN, for the 2nd and 3rd defendants with J. A. Oladapo, and I. Eigbe for the 4th and 5th defendants.

The plaintiff’s applicant informed the court that the property had been unlawfully taken over by policemen, contrary to the court’s order.

Justice Osiagor on July 20, held: “The court having heard the submission of all counsel with respect to the flagrant disobedience of its order to maintain status quo given on May 23, 2023.

“It is, hereby, ordered as follows: That the Inspector-General of Police and his subordinates should hereby vacate the premises immediately and revert possession to the earlier possessee, the plaintiff.”

Meanwhile, at the hearing in the matter on yesterday, Associated Property Development Company also complained that policemen had taken over the property, following which the court reinstated its order.

Armed with the order, Associated Property Development Company yesterday, recovered the property.

Meanwhile, further hearing in the matter has been adjourjed till October 30, 2023, “for defence of the first and sixth defendants.”