Firm partners Union Bank to empower 400 female students on gender equity 

By Cynthia Alo

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) has partnered with Union Bank to implement the 22nd edition of the LEAD (Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement, and Development) Camp, a JAN flagship program focused on developing and empowering young girls across the country.

The LEAD Camp program, scheduled virtually from July 24th to 26th, aims to inspire and empower young girls to become high-achieving leaders leading a global economy.

This year’s LEAD Camp will unite 400 female senior secondary students from 16 schools nationwide. Participants will include students who have previously participated in the JA Company program, where they learned about entrepreneurship and leadership, and other high-achieving students from diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds.

The three-day camp will feature interactive workshops, panel sessions, and skill-building activities to equip the participants with valuable leadership skills and knowledge. Notable speakers, including Simi Nwogugu, Morenike Molehin, Solape Akinpelu, Vivian Imoh-Ita, Vanessa Ojekwe, Olande Adekunle, Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri, Jennifer Ikechiuku, Koromone, Haoma Worgwu, Ruth Etudaiye, and many others, will share their expertise and insights with the students.

Throughout the camp, the students will have the opportunity to be coached by experienced mentors who will guide them in developing their final presentations. A panel of judges will evaluate the presentations, and the winners will have the chance to win prizes and further enhance their leadership skills. This year’s LEAD Camp will take place in Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, and the FCT.

Speaking about this year’s edition, Foluso Gbadamosi, the Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, emphasised the significance of the LEAD Camp program.

Gbadamosi noted that the camp’s intentional curation of a diverse and inclusive experience, spanning various locations, conveys a powerful message: leadership knows no boundaries, and every girl has the potential to thrive and excel, irrespective of her background or career interests.

She said, “By fostering diversity and inclusion, particularly through gender equality, the program enriches the nation’s workforce, businesses, and economy and lays the foundation for a more equitable and inclusive society. A society where the voices and contributions of young girls from all walks of life are recognised, valued, and amplified.”

She thanked Union Bank, the lead sponsor, for their unwavering support. Their commitment has been instrumental in promoting an equal and inclusive nation for young girls nationwide. Looking forward, she expressed optimism for continued collaboration to create an empowering environment for the girls, support their aspirations, and foster a brighter future for all.

Also commenting on the Bank’s continued partnership with JA Nigeria, Olufunmilola Aluko, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Union Bank, said, “This is our ninth year supporting LEAD Camp, and Union Bank is pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria for this programme.

“As a Bank, we are committed to enabling success for the communities we serve, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to the push for gender equality and our focus on supporting the girl child. We are proud to see the programme’s impact on young girls across the country, and we commend the efforts of the JAN team, who work tirelessly to impact them.”