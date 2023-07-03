Firm celebrates Hilda Baci’s World Record triumph with a Coral Bay gift

Empire Homes Realty Ltd, a leading real estate investment firm renowned for its exceptional service and global clientele, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Coral Bay Estate. In a remarkable gesture, the company has gifted free plots of land within this exclusive estate to Hilda Baci, a Guinness World Record breaker for the longest individual cookathon, and to Ekemini “Kemen Fitness” Ekerette, CEO of Pure Fitness Africa and ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate.

“We believe in recognizing exceptional achievements and providing our valued clients with the finest investment opportunities in Lekki Lagos Nigeria,” said Amb Munachi Arinze, CEO of Empire Homes Realty Ltd. “By gifting Hilda Baci and Kemen Fitness with plots of land within Coral Bay Estate, we celebrate their remarkable accomplishments while showcasing the tremendous potential for investment in this luxurious enclave.”

Empire Homes Realty has built a solid reputation over the past four years, consistently delivering outstanding service and ensuring client satisfaction. With their previous project, Carlton Estate, selling out within a few months, the launch of Coral Bay Estate is poised to surpass all expectations and further solidify the company’s position as a leader in the real estate industry.

Coral Bay Estate, a breathtaking residential haven strategically located in Ketu Epe, Lagos, offers investors and homebuyers an unrivaled opportunity to indulge in the epitome of luxury living in the near future. Designed to offer residents a premium lifestyle experience, Coral Bay Estate boasts 100% dry land and is supported by a registered survey, with plans to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy.

“Nestled within a vibrant neighborhood, Coral Bay Estate benefits from its proximity to prominent landmarks, ensuring convenience and an appreciating investment value,” highlighted Amb Munachi Arinze. “The estate is located in close proximity to the Lagos Food & Logistic Hub, Africa Film & Media City, Epe Resort & Spa, Lekki International Airport, Alaro City, Neandar International School, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Epe Fish Market and PAN African University.”

The meticulously crafted Coral Bay Estate presents a range of exceptional features that will cater to the needs and desires of its discerning residents. From the lush green park and shopping mart to the well-appointed commercial centre and recreational facilities, every aspect of this estate has been thoughtfully planned. Families will appreciate the crèche and children’s playground, while the solar streetlights, efficient drainage system, and paved roads ensure a seamless living experience. Coral Bay Estate also provides a visitor’s car park, a reliable water supply, and a safe, secure environment.

“Investors and individuals seeking to secure their slice of paradise in Coral Bay Estate are encouraged to act swiftly,” emphasized Amb Munachi Arinze. “With its attractive prices and verified title status from the Lagos State Government, this is an exceptional opportunity to invest in an estate that promises both luxury and financial gains.”

Coral Bay Estate, situated in Ketu Epe, Lagos, offers investors and homebuyers an unrivalled opportunity to indulge in the epitome of luxury living. With a launch price of N2,400,000 for 300 sqm plots and N4,000,000 for 500 sqm plots, this premier development guarantees an exceptional return on investment in one of the most sought-after locations in Nigeria.

Empire Homes Realty Nigeria continues to set new standards in the real estate industry with its commitment to excellence and the provision of unparalleled opportunities for its valued clients. Coral Bay Estate stands as a testament to their vision and dedication to creating exceptional living spaces that embody luxury, comfort, and financial prosperity.

For more information about Coral Bay Estate and investment opportunities, please visit Empire Homes Realty Nigeria’s official website or contact their sales team directly.