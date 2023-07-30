Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew as hoodlums loot businesses, homes

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Sunday declared a 24-hour curfew on the state with immediate effect.

The governor made the declaration in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou in Yola.

The curfew followed wide scale looting and attacks on citizens by hoodlums.

According him, the situation has assumed dangerous dimension as hoodlums in Yola attack people with machetes, broke into business premises and homes carting away property.

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.

“Only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew,” he added.

Fintiri appealed to law abiding residents to comply with the directive, warning that anyone caught contravening the order would be arrested and prosecuted.