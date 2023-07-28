Finally, Sanwo-Olu transmits 39 commissioners, SA nominees to Lagos Assembly

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has finally, transmitted 39 names for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and Special Advisers designate to the State’s House of Assembly.

This came following series of lobbying and horse trading by various interest groups to have their candidate nominated.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, announced the transmission of the nominees on Friday, via his official Twitter handle @gboyegaakosile.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu along with his Deputy,Dr. Obafemi Hamzat took their oath of office and sworn-in allegiance on May 29, 2023 after emergence and declaration as winner of the March 20, 2023 Governorship poll.

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Governorship candidate, Sanwo-Olu as winner of 2023 Lagos governorship election after the conclusion of the poll keenly contested by candidates of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Propels Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, among others.

Meanwhile, one of the lawmakers in the House of Assembly, confided in our correspondent that the list comprises of 30 per cent women, youths, technocrats and seasoned politicians.

According to the lawmaker, who spoke under condition of anonymity, the list was transmitted in the early hours, saying that the House would thoroughly scrutinized the nominees when called to appear before them.

”We have the Commissioner-nominees have been sent to us. On the list are 39 names of women, youths, technocrats and seasoned politicians who have paid their dues. At least, women got 30% of all the numbers sent to us for confirmation.”

He lawmaker, who declined to mention the names of the nominees, however, affirmed that some commissioners were returned while others could not make the list.