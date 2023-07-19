Fifteen die from electrocution near Indian river

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than fifteen people have died following the explosion of an electricity transformer on the banks of the Alaknanda river, Uttarakhand state, India.

Authorities confirmed that a police official and five home guards were among the victims of the explosion which occurred in the Chamoli district.

The state’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has launched an investigation into the incident, according to BBC.

Police also disclosed that at least 15 people have also been severely injured in the accident and they are receiving treatment at the district’s main hospital.

Chamoli’s superintendent of police Pramendra Dobhal said the incident took place last on Tuesday night but was reported to them on Wednesday morning.

BBC reported that the transformer exploded and electrified a bridge which spans the river.

“We got a call from the village that a watchman had died of electrocution. When the police went to check they found that 21 people had been electrocuted and severely injured. Fifteen people died in hospital and the rest are critical,” Dhobal said.

Deaths from electrocution are frequently reported in India where poor wiring and infrastructure often lead to serious accidents.