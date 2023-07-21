FIFAWWC: Nigeria, Canada share points in group opener

Nigeria’s goalkeeper #16 Chiamaka Nnadozie (R) saves a shot from Canada’s forward #11 Evelyne Viens (2nd L) during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group B football match between Nigeria and Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, also known as AAMI Park, in Melbourne on July 21, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was the hero as her penalty save in the 50th minute ensured that Nigeria’s Super Falcons earned a point in a goalless draw from the Group B opener of the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Canada.

Both teams canceled out each other in a game that had very few chances, and one where a single goal could have been enough for the side that scored first to win it.

Nigeria’s best chance in the first half came from Ifeoma Onumonu whose strike just outside the box forced the Canadian goalkeeper into a save.

Oshoala also got her chance but couldn’t capitalise on an error by the Canadian goalkeeper.

With just two minutes into the second half, Francisca Ordega fouled Christine Sinclair in the box to give the Canadians a chance. Nnadozie, however, had other plans as she went in the right direction to stop Sinclair’s effort.

Nigeria’s Deborah Abidoun who impressed on her senior World Cup debut ended her shift on a sad note after she was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Canada’s Ashley Lawrence.

Randy Waldrum’s side will play co-hosts Australia next on July 27.