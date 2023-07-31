FIFA WWC: Super Falcons can make it to final – Toni Payne

Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has affirmed that the team can go all the way to the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Waldrum’s side sealed a place in the Round of 16 following a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

After three round of games, the Super Falcons finished second with one win and two draws to be among the dew teams yet to taste defeat at the ongoing competition.a

Payne insisted they could continue with their impressive run in the competition.

“If we continue to play as we have and improve on each game, we can go all the way to the final,” the Sevilla star said after Monday’s game at Brisbane Stadium.

“We are a team of wonderful and hard-working players, and together we can achieve our goals.”

The West Africans will take on European champions England or Denmark in the Round of 16 next Monday at Brisbane Stadium.