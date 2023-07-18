FIFA WWC: Guide to Super Falcons group stage matches in Nigeria time

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigeria will compete at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia as one of the few countries to have qualified for all editions of the tournament since its inception in 1991.

The Super Falcons were drawn in Group B alongside co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada, and debutants the Republic of Ireland.

The Randy Waldrum-led side will start their campaign on Friday, July 21, and will play all group games in Australia.

Their first game will be against Canada at the 28,870-capacity Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia at 12:30 p.m. local time. The implication of this is that Nigerians and Super Falcons fans will watch the team play at 3:30 a.m same day.

The second game will be against Australia on Thursday, July 27 at 20:00 p.m. local time at the 56,851-capacity Brisbane Stadium. In Nigeria, the game will be on at 11:00 a.m.

Their final group game will be at the same stadium against the Republic of Ireland on Monday, July 31 at 20:00 p.m. local time. In Nigeria, the game will be live at 11:00 a.m.