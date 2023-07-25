FIFA WWC: African nations joint-lowest in goals scored after group stage round one

By Ayobami Okerinde

African representatives at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand currently have the joint lowest number of goals scored at the tournament after group stage round one.

Africa’s four representatives, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Morocco, managed to score a joint total of one goal. They are tied with Oceania as the confederations with the fewest goals scored.

Africa’s record at the tournament so far has been poor with Nigeria the only team from the continent with a point after a 0-0 draw against Canada in their first game.

The other three representatives lost their opening matches.

With 35 goals scored so far, UEFA leads with 17 goals, followed by AFC (Asia) with 7 goals, CONMEBOL (South America) with 6 goals, and CONCACAF (North America) with 3 goals.