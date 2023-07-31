FIFA Women’s World Cup first half review: Nigeria 0 vs Ireland 0

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Falcons are on the verge of sealing a place in the quarter-final at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, as a goaless draw at half-time against Group B opponents and debutants, Republic of Ireland puts them in the right stead.

A defensive-minded Falcons side has resisted a plethora of offensive opportunities by the Republic of Ireland

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie remained calm as ever to fend off targets, particularly a strike by Katie McCabe in the 5th minute.

The best attempt of the game for Nigeria was from striker Asisat Oshoala in the 14th minute whose shot went wide.

Oshoala connected to a lovely pass from Uchenna Kanu with a fantastic first touch but her shot was misplaced as it flew past the left post.

A few moments later Denise O’Sullivan’s heavy touch lets her down.

Ireland later had a chance on goal but Denise O’Sullivan’s heavy touch lets her down.As it stands, Nigeria will qualify with a draw but a win will make the side the first African side to top a World Cup Group.

The Matildas Of Australia have six points thanks to their 2-0 lead over Canada in Melbourne, with The Super Falcons second on five points. Canada are a point behind in third, with Ireland bottom on one point.

The second half has begun.

Lineup

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan (GK), Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Ruehsa Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe (C), Lily Agg, Heather Payne, Sinead Farrelly, Kyra Carus

Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie (GK), Ashleigh Plumptre, Osinachi Ohale, Toni Payne, Asisat Oshoala, Christy Ucheibe, Uchenna Kanu, Blessing Demehin, Rasheedat Ajibade, Halimatu Ayinde, Michelle Alozie.