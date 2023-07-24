FIFA Women’s World Cup: Fuludu advises Super Falcons to stay calm

Edema Fuludu, an ex-international has advised on the Super Falcons to remain calm, ahead of their match against hosts country Australia at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women`s World Cup.

Nigeria is in Group B with Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falcons held Canada to a goalless draw in their Group B opening game on Friday, at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Fuludu, a member of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations victorious squad, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the tactics of the coach and commitment of the players would partly determine the success of the team.

“They need to play as a team, stay focused; if they’re not calm they will mount unnecessary pressure on themselves, which will be counterproductive.

“They played fairly in their first match against Canada, a strong team, holding them to a goalless draw should give them the morale booster they need,“he said.

He said that the outcome of the match would depend on the plan, and the technical ability of the coach and players to play as a team.

NAN recalls that Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Nigerian goalkeeper made a crucial intervention saving a penalty taken by Christine Sinclair, the Captain of the Canadian team.

The former manager of Warri Wolves FC of Asaba urged the Falcons not to put themselves under pressure.

“The team has to be prepared mentally and psychologically, playing against the host team can be dicey, the host country is usually under severe pressure to win.

“Home support and support from the spectators are normal, they have to focus, no country is unbeatable,” Fuludu said.

NAN reports that the tournament which began July 20 will end on August 20. (NAN)