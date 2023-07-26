FIFA Women’s WC: Zambia eliminated after 5-0 defeat

By Ayobami Okerinde

Zambia has become the first country, alongside Costa Rica, to be eliminated from the ongoing women’s world cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Copper Queens were drawn in group C alongside Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica. They were one of the eight debutants at the tournament.

The team needed a favorable result after their 5-0 loss to Japan in their first game. However, another 5-0 loss to Spain has ended the team’s dream debut.

After two rounds of matches, Zambia is without a point. A look at the group C standings shows Spain and Japan with six points each with one game left.

The team will hope to end on a high and secure their first World Cup win when they face Costa Rica in their last group game.