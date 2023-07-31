FIFA Women’s WC: Zambia defeat Costa Rica 3-1, bows out on a high

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Copper Queens of Zambia ended their debut campaign with a 3-1 win against Costa Rica to record their first ever goal and win at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Zambia was one of the eight debutants at the ongoing World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The team was drawn alongside Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica in group C.

Despite the fact that they had already been eliminated, the two countries were nevertheless determined to win the most points possible in the last group match.

Two first-half goals from Lushomo Mweemba and Barbra Banda set Zambia on a path to victory. Costa Rica pulled one back in the second half through midfielder Melissa Herrera.

A late strike from Racheal Kundananji secured a perfect win for the African side. The win secured all three points for Zambia in their first ever campaign.

They became the third African country to win at the 2023 World Cup after Nigeria’s 3-2 win against Australia and Morocco’s 1-0 win over South Korea on Matchday 2 of the tournament. South Africa is Africa’s only representative without a win.