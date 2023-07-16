FIFA Women’s WC: Super Falcons arrive Brisbane camp

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have arrived their camp in Brisbane Australia, ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to hold from July 20 to Aug. 20.

The nine-time African champions will begin her campaign on Friday against Canada before meeting hosts Australia on July 27 and the Republic of Ireland on July 31.

After a 10-day camp in Gold Coast, the team is now set for the World Cup beginning on Thursday.

In a video posted on the team’s twitter handle @ngsuperfalcons on Sunday, the team was welcomed to its Sofitel Luxury Hotel by officials of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The Super Falcons have been unable to dominate at the World Cup just like they have done in Africa.

The team has been to every World Cup since 1991 but managed to finish in the top eight just onc