FIFA Women’s WC: Oshoala, Banda, Ayane, other African stars to watch out for

By Ayobami Okerinde

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be a tournament of firsts. It will be the first World Cup to feature an expanded format for teams. For the first time in the tournament’s history, 32 teams will compete to win the coveted trophy in Australia and New Zealand.

Similarly, both countries will be the first to co-host the quadrennial competition. For Africa, there will be four countries to represent the continent: Zambia, Nigeria, Morocco, and South Africa with all four teams being semi-finalists at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria has featured in all editions of the Women’s World Cup since its inception. South Africa, on the other hand, will make its second appearance at the tournament after their maiden appearance in the 2019 edition. Zambia and Morocco are the newbies, making their debuts in the competition.

Meanwhile, women’s football in Africa has grown tremendously, with many African players now plying their trade in the biggest leagues across the world. This is the case of Nigerian and Barcelona attacker, Asisat Oshoala, who won the La Liga Primera Division and UEFA Women Champion League in the 2022–23 season.

With the brightest talents in women’s football set to compete in Australia and New Zealand, here are the top African stars to watch out for at the tournament.

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

The 28-year-old Nigerian forward has cemented her place as one of Nigeria’s and Africa’ greatest Women’s footballers. Asisat had a stellar season with her club, FC Barcelona Femeni, as she scored 21 goals for the side. In the 2019 UEFA Women’ Champions League final’s 4-1 defeat to Lyon, she became the first African to score in a Champions League final.

Oshoala made her senior team debut in 2014, after an outstanding performance at the 2014 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she won the golden shoe and ball. She will represent Nigeria at her third World Cup. Oshoala will look to lead the line for the Super Falcons as they battle it out against co-hosts Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)

‘The girl with the blue hair’ will be one of the stars to look out for at the World Cup. The 23-year-old joined LaLiga side Atletico Madrid in 2021. She has established herself as one of the top attackers in the world. She was a part of the side that defeated Real Madrid to win the Copa de la Reina.

Ajibade has represented Nigeria at the U-17 and U-20 World Cups. She was one of the stars Nigeria relied on at the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations. She will make her second appearance at the World Cup when the event takes center stage.

Barbra Banda (Zambia)

Banda made a name for herself at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old became the first woman in Olympic history to score consecutive hat tricks. She scored hat-tricks in Zambia’s first two games at the tournament.

She joined Chinese Super League Cub, Shanghai Shengli in 2020 and went on to score 18 goals in 13 games to win the golden boot. She scored 2 goals as Zambia defeated Germany 3-2 in a friendly game ahead of the World Cup.

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia)

The Madrid CFF forward scored 25 league goals last season to finish as the second-top scorer in Liga F. She scored a brace to end Barcelona’s 64-match unbeaten run in the final game of the season last season.

Having made her debut in 2018, She has gone on to form a formidable partnership with Banda.

Rosella Ayane (Morocco)



The England-born Moroccan forward will look to inspire a new generation of Moroccan stars’ as they make their debut in the tournament.

Ayane represented England at youth levels before switching to represent Morocco after gaining eligibility through her father. The Tottenham Hotspur player scored one minute into her debut and has scored 9 goals in 21 appearances for the Atlas Lionesses.

The African contingent will hope to draw inspiration from Morocco’s historic semi-final run at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar. Africa’s best performance at the Women’s World Cup remains Nigeria’s quarterfinal finish at the 1999 edition in the U.S.A.