FIFA football agent, Endurance Ogbemudia gets new role

Renowned FIFA Licensed agent, Endurance Iseri Ogbemudia has been elevated beyond being a member of the African Football Agents Association (AFFAA).

Mr. Endurance Iseri Ogbemudia, the Principal Officer of one of Nigeria’s leading sports representative agency, Myron Topclass Sport Outfits is now a board member of AFFAA.

He has also been appointed as training officer of AFFAA due to his vast knowledge and track records in football management/agency.

Reacting, Ogbemudia said: “I really want to appreciate God Almighty who elevates man and also AFFAA President, Mr. Michael Sodeke and other board members for finding me worthy to be part of this history making body.

“This did not come as a surprise to me, I have always pursued my passion for football business and spend a lot of resources in self-development that has positioned me for this type of appointment.

“I am also a passionate person when it comes to sharing knowledge. At present, I am part of a team of instructors who are currently training Football Agents who will be taking the next FIFA Agents Examination in September, 2023.

“So I will say teaching is a gift God has deposited in me and my role is to show forth what God has gifted me,” he said.

The Delta State-born FIFA Licensed agent, who was among those who performed excellently in the last FIFA Agent exams as announced by FIFA, recently returned from Zurich, Switzerland where he attended a FIFA Executive Programme in Football Agency at the World Football governing Body’s headquarters.

The rich list of players he has represented include Super Eagles duo, Oghenekaro Etebo and Daniel Akpeyi, former under 23 forward Stanley Dimgba.

He also works in partnership with Nigerian football talents hub Right2Win Sports Club, Gbagada FC, Supreme Kings FC, Sunsel FC, Bobbiess United FC, Dadin Kowa Football Academy among others.