FIFA bans Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr over Ahmed Musa deal

By Adegboyega Adeleye

World football governing body, FIFA has sanctioned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr from registering new players for failing to pay add-ons owed to Leicester City as part of Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa deal.

Al-Nassr failed to pay the Premier league side the money they owe them over Musa’s transfer. The Nigerian was signed in a €16.50m deal, shortly after his superb performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Musa played 60 games and won the league with Al-Nassr but was released in 2020.

The Saudi Arabian side paid the transfer fee but they are yet to pay Liecester city, despite a ruling by The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This has forced FIFA to ban them from registering new players ahead of the new season.

The ban applies to both domestic and international transfers, meaning Al Nassr cannot register star players from abroad at the moment.

When the ruling was originally released in October 2021, Al-Nassr were warned that they would have a transfer registration ban imposed should they fail to pay Leicester the outstanding amount.

An official ruling from FIFA claims that the Knights of Najd have failed to pay €460k (£390k) plus interest in performance-related add-ons to Liecester city.

Ahmed Musa currently plays for Sivasspor and started only six games for the Turkish side, last season. He failed to register a single goal or assist during the 2022/23 season.