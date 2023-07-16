Fiery Catholic priest takes crusade to Auchi amidst calls for political participation

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

CROWDS of Worshippers from different parts of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State gathered at St. James Catholic Church, Auchi for a Mid- Year Revival Programme presided over by a fiery priest, Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan.

He was said to have started his Priestly ministry at the Catholic Diocese of Auchi 25 years ago.

Obinyan has been in the news recently as youths and student groups have at different fora called for his participation in active politics and want him to contest.

He said he would subject their request to God for direction.

In his Homily entitled ” Punctuality of Spiritual Blessings”, the Priest urged the congregation never to be discouraged under trying circumstances and delay, noting that “desired blessings come in glorious forms when we pray and rely on God even in hopeless situations”.

The host Priest, Fr. Ireneus Ikhane and a parishioner Ambassador Chris Ighodaro described the visit of Fr. Obinyan as homecoming and commended his untiring zeal in bringing the Good News and healing grace to lives and every situation where human woes abound.

For the Charismatic Renewal leader Joseph Osilimah, it was an unusual revival and encounter with the Holy Spirit and he thanked God for the gift of Fr. Obinyan to the church and humanity.

The programme featured Holy Mass, Adoration, Prayers for Healing, Deliverance and Blessing the Land.

Obinyan had earlier visited the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Auchi for a similar programme .