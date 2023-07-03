FG to create ‘Chinese Language Faculties’ in Nigerian Varsities

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed its desire to create Faculties of Chinese Language in Nigerian universities, assuring the Peoples Republic of China, of Nigeria’s commitment to sustain bilateral relations between both countries.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Sen. George Akume, stated this when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun in Abuja.

According to a statement from the Office of the SGF, Akume said Nigeria has been enjoying strong bilateral relations with China in the areas of infrastructure, trade, and agriculture among others.

He therefore solicited their support to invest more in Nigeria to enable the present administration to accomplish its Renewed Hope Agenda.

Akume said; “We want to thank your country for the massive investment in the areas of infrastructure in this country. Nigeria got soft loans from your country and carefully invested in rail transportation and road transportation. The differences are becoming quite clear and we expect more investments and I believe that is why you are here with your businessmen as well.

“Any assistance you are giving us, we will step up because of the desire of the present Government to do a lot. We will be expecting support from you from time to time.

“We appreciate the fact that you have given scholarships to our students studying in various universities in the Peoples Republic of China and some have graduated. We want to appeal that you step up the issue of scholarship and give us more. You won’t regret it, before you know it, you find many Nigerians speaking your language. We look forward to the time we will also establish faculties in Nigerian universities where Chinese language would be taught to students”, he added.

The SGF assured that the cultural cooperation between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China through cultural exchange would also be sustained. According to him, this would help in cementing the relationship between both countries.

Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun while presenting three documents to the SGF, assured Nigeria of the commitment of the Government of the Peoples Republic of China to support the administration of Bola Tinubu with the workable development strategies that would turn around the nation’s fortunes.

According to him, the documents contain developmental strategies which serve as a blueprint for the development of the country. He emphasized the strategies would cover the following areas: Infrastructure, ICT, industrialisation, investment, security, technology and agriculture, among others.

He expressed his readiness and commitment to work with the present administration and further deepen the bilateral relations between the two nations.